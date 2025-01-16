Kareena Kapoor’s team requests not to speculate any further on Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team has issued a statement requesting fans and the media to remain patient and refrain from speculation, as the police are currently conducting their investigations into Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case.
A statement issued by the actress’s team, said, “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night.”
“Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan.”
According to sources, Kareena and their children were at home when the incident took place. Saif was taken to the hospital by his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, along with a member of his household staff, reports added.
Saif’s team too had issued a statement, which read, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter."
A source claimed that Saif fought with the thief without a weapon to protect his family. This happened in the middle of the night. He fought tough and saved his from family being harmed and he got injured in the process. While the guy had a weapon... Saif had nothing.
The Mumbai Police on Thursday detained three people working in Saif's house following an attack on him at his residence. The three were taken to the police station where they were being interrogated.
The actor had “six stabs” out of which “two are deep”, said the doctor from Lilavati Hospital. Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said that Saif was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in at 3: 30 am.
“Saif was attacked by an unidentified person in his house. He was brought in at 3:30 am in Lilavati. He has six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine. We are operating on him. He is being operated upon by Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi. We will be tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done," Uttamani was quoted as saying.