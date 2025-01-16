Kareena Kapoor’s team requests not to speculate any further on Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team has issued a statement requesting fans and the media to remain patient and refrain from speculation, as the police are currently conducting their investigations into Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case.

A statement issued by the actress’s team, said, “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night.”

“Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

According to sources, Kareena and their children were at home when the incident took place. Saif was taken to the hospital by his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, along with a member of his household staff, reports added.

Saif’s team too had issued a statement, which read, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter."