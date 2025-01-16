Leonardo DiCaprio pledges USD 1 million to support LA Wildfire relief efforts
Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has announced a USD 1 million donation to aid Los Angeles in its recovery from the devastating wildfires.
The Oscar-winning actor revealed the contribution on his Instagram Stories on January 15, stating, "The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing USD 1 million in partnership with @rewild's Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts."
Leonardo detailed that the funds will benefit several frontline organisations, including the LA Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, and SoCal Fire Fund. These groups are focused on assisting first responders, affected communities, and displaced animals.
Co-founder of Re:wild, Leonardo highlighted the program's ability to address environmental emergencies: "Re:wild's Rapid Response Program is uniquely positioned to respond to environmental disasters and emergencies."
The Los Angeles wildfires, which began on January 7, have claimed 25 lives and displaced thousands, becoming one of the city's most destructive fires in history.
Other celebrities have also stepped forward to support relief efforts. Jamie Lee Curtis and her family pledged USD 1 million on January 9, while Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry, and Beyoncé have joined hands to assist affected families. Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation is donating USD 2.5 million to help rebuild impacted communities, according to reports.
Corporate entities have also contributed significantly. The Walt Disney Company has pledged USD15 million, while Paramount and Fox Corp. have donated USD1 million each to organisations like the American Red Cross and the LA Fire Department. Warner Music and the Blavatnik Foundation have committed an initial USD 1 million for fire relief and recovery.
In addition to donations, Live Nation is organising a FireAid benefit concert on January 30 at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome to further support recovery efforts.