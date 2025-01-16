Leonardo DiCaprio pledges USD 1 million to support LA Wildfire relief efforts

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has announced a USD 1 million donation to aid Los Angeles in its recovery from the devastating wildfires.

The Oscar-winning actor revealed the contribution on his Instagram Stories on January 15, stating, "The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing USD 1 million in partnership with @rewild's Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts."

Leonardo detailed that the funds will benefit several frontline organisations, including the LA Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, and SoCal Fire Fund. These groups are focused on assisting first responders, affected communities, and displaced animals.

Co-founder of Re:wild, Leonardo highlighted the program's ability to address environmental emergencies: "Re:wild's Rapid Response Program is uniquely positioned to respond to environmental disasters and emergencies."

The Los Angeles wildfires, which began on January 7, have claimed 25 lives and displaced thousands, becoming one of the city's most destructive fires in history.