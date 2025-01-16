Ravi Shastri drives his Audi 100, which he won in the 1985 Benson & Hedges Cup, 25 years later

Ex-Indian Cricket Team player and coach and commentator Ravi Shastri recently shared that he drove the Audi 100 car, which he won as part of his prize for winning Player of the Tournament in the 1985 Benson & Hedges Cup. Ravi shared that he took his 'baby' on the road during a popular autoshow in Mumbai.
Taking to his socials he posted a couple of images from the roadshow and added to the caption, "India’s @audiin – my baby after 25 years! Thrilled to drive it at the Raymond Auto Fest, thanks to @gautamsinghania99 incredible initiative to restore #India’s vintage gems."
The history surrounding this car is fascinating. Pertaining to Ravi's performance that won him this historical award, he scored an unbeaten 63 and also took a wicket during the final match against Pakistan. The team led by Sunil Gavaskar won the match by 8 wickets and the man of the match was declared to be Kris Srikkanth.
This car was one of the first foreign luxury cars to make its way to India and was the focus of much media and public attention during the '80s. After having maintained it for 40 years, Ravi upholds that the car was won by the team, rather than just him. "Unbelievable how it still shines like it did 40 years ago when India won it," he said in the caption of this image.