Salman Khan’s beloved pet dog Toro passes away, Iulia Vantur shares an emotional farewell post

Salman Khan is mourning the loss of his beloved pet dog, Toro. The news was confirmed by Iulia Vantur, who shared a heartfelt tribute on social media. On Wednesday, she posted a touching video on Instagram, featuring cherished moments of Toro at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse. Her caption read, “Thank you for blessing our lives, my lovely Toro Boy... You’ll be with us forever.”

The video showcased Toro enjoying his time at the farmhouse, highlighting the bond he shared with Salman and his family. Salman himself had previously expressed his affection for Toro in a 2019 post on X, writing, “Spending time with the most loving, loyal, and selfless species.” The actor has consistently been vocal about his love for animals and was frequently seen with Toro, even taking him to the gym.