Salman Khan’s beloved pet dog Toro passes away, Iulia Vantur shares an emotional farewell post

Salman Khan is mourning the loss of his beloved pet dog, Toro. The news was confirmed by Iulia Vantur, who shared a heartfelt tribute on social media. On Wednesday, she posted a touching video on Instagram, featuring cherished moments of Toro at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse. Her caption read, “Thank you for blessing our lives, my lovely Toro Boy... You’ll be with us forever.”
The video showcased Toro enjoying his time at the farmhouse, highlighting the bond he shared with Salman and his family. Salman himself had previously expressed his affection for Toro in a 2019 post on X, writing, “Spending time with the most loving, loyal, and selfless species.” The actor has consistently been vocal about his love for animals and was frequently seen with Toro, even taking him to the gym.
Salman and Iulia have been the subject of dating rumours for several years, although neither has officially confirmed their relationship. Recently, Salman joined Iulia and her family for her father’s birthday celebration in Dubai.
On the work front, Salman is currently busy filming for his upcoming action thriller, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film features Salman in dual roles alongside a star-studded cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. Sikandar is slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2025. Salman also has Kick 2, another Sajid Nadiadwala production, in the pipeline.
Director AR Murugadoss recently shared his experience working with Salman on the film, stating, “Working with Salman Khan has been incredible! His energy and dedication bring Sikandar to life in ways words can't express! Huge thanks to Sajid Nadiadwala for making it happen. Every scene is crafted to leave an indelible mark. I’ve poured my heart into designing each moment to stay with audiences forever.”