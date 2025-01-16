Sohum Shah’s first look from promotional song 'LEAKED'

Sohum Shah, the versatile actor who gained nationwide recognition for his critically acclaimed performance in Tumbbad, is once again making headlines. With the re-release of Tumbbad finding renewed success at the box office, fans have been eagerly awaiting his next big project, Crazxy.

In a recent development, leaked pictures from the sets of Crazxy have taken the internet by storm. The photos showcase Sohum Shah in a dapper grey formal pantsuit, paired with a crisp white shirt. Completing the look with black glasses and a rugged beard, Shah exudes a blend of sophistication and edge. This transformation has left fans intrigued about his role in the upcoming film. Known for his dedication and ability to bring nuance to his characters, Shah’s striking new avatar has further raised expectations for Crazxy. Adding to the excitement, the promotional song LEAKED teases a unique storyline, with Sohum’s intense and stylish look serving as a perfect hook. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release to witness what promises to be another memorable performance from the actor.