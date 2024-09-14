Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah promises a darker, greedier sequel

Actor-producer Sohum Shah has announced that the highly anticipated sequel to his critically acclaimed film, Tumbbad, will delve deeper into the destructive power of greed. The upcoming film aims to surpass the original in terms of intensity and cinematic experience.

Sohum, who is basking in the success of Tumbbad's re-release, revealed that the sequel will take audiences on a journey into a world where greed knows no bounds. The original film, released in 2018, explored the theme of greed and its connection to the Marathi legend of Hastar. "Tumbbad has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king. With Tumbbad 2, we want to push the cinematic experience and boundaries even further. Tumbbad 2 will take audiences deeper into the world we’ve created, with bigger twists and a more intense exploration of what happens when greed knows no limits," Soham said, as per a media source.