Varun Dhawan starts filming for ‘Border 2’ in Madhya Pradesh

The cameras have started to roll for the upcoming film Border 2 and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has joined the cast in Jhansi, Madhya Pradesh for the shoot.

Set in the highly secluded armed forces cantonment areas of Jhansi, the film aims to capture the raw emotions and heroism that have defined the franchise, with its gripping storyline, intense action sequences and heartfelt drama.

A picture from the shoot location is doing the round where Varun along with Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta are seen posing with the film’s clapboard.