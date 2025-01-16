Varun Dhawan starts filming for ‘Border 2’ in Madhya Pradesh

The cameras have started to roll for the upcoming film Border 2 and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has joined the cast in Jhansi, Madhya Pradesh for the shoot.
Set in the highly secluded armed forces cantonment areas of Jhansi, the film aims to capture the raw emotions and heroism that have defined the franchise, with its gripping storyline, intense action sequences and heartfelt drama.
A picture from the shoot location is doing the round where Varun along with Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta are seen posing with the film’s clapboard.
The film, which is helmed by Anurag Singh, is the sequel to the 1997 film Border, an epic war film, based on the events of Battle of Longewala (1971). Directed by J P Dutta, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
It had Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.
Border 2 stars Sunny, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty along with Varun. The film seems to be based on the 1999 Kargil War. In early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district. The film will release on January 23, 2026.