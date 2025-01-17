Farah Khan reveals that Shah Rukh Khan gifts her a car after every film collaboration

Farah Khan recently visited Archana Puran Singh's home and spent time with her husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons, Ayushmaan and Aryamann.
During a candid conversation, Archana asked Farah about the most extravagant gift she had received from a celebrity. The filmmaker revealed that Shah Rukh Khan gifts her a car after every movie they collaborate on.
Archana shared glimpses of the visit on Instagram with the caption, “We made Farah's LAST WISH come true...Watch... YouTube Link in the bio! @farahkhankunder.”
In a recent interview, Farah opened up about the evolving dynamics of working with Shah Rukh. She explained that each collaboration brings immense pressure as they strive to match the high standards set by their past projects. The duo has delivered classics like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, and Happy New Year.
Farah also stated that creating new music with Shah Rukh is particularly challenging because their earlier songs have become iconic, raising expectations each time.
As for her directorial pursuits, Farah last directed the 2014 heist drama Happy New Year, featuring Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. She shared that she has stepped away from filmmaking for now, awaiting a project that excites her enough to return.