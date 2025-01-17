Lisa Mishra talks about her inspiring friendship with Bhumi Pednekar

This bond, which Lisa described as a 'sisterhood', began during the months-long shoot of The Royals. Lisa praised Bhumi’s dedication, saying, “Bhumi is not just an incredible actor but also a wonderful human being. Her passion for her craft is deeply inspiring.”

The duo’s shared moments—ranging from shooting intense scenes to unwinding between takes—laid the foundation for their camaraderie. Lisa credited Bhumi for easing her transition into acting, offering guidance and encouragement throughout the project.

“She has an amazing ability to make everyone feel valued. Working with her feels more like building a lifelong bond than just completing a job,” Lisa shared. The mutual respect between the two is evident and is sure to translate into compelling on-screen chemistry.