Saif Ali Khan recovering well after surgery, to be shifted out of ICU; suspect detained by Mumbai police

Following a terrifying home invasion on Thursday morning, actor Saif Ali Khan is now recovering well at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, according to reports.The actor underwent surgery after being stabbed by an intruder who broke into his Bandra residence.

On Friday morning, Dr Nitin Dange, Chief Neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, provided a positive health update. “Saif Ali Khan is better now. We made him walk, and he walked well,” he told the media.

“Looking at his parameters, his wounds and all the other injuries, he is safe to be shifted out of the ICU. He has to take several precautions. He has to take rest and his movement has been restricted for a week,” Dr Nitin added.

Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of the hospital, further confirmed the actor's improved condition, stating, “Saif Ali Khan is a real hero. He is doing well. He has been shifted from ICU to a normal room.”

According to reports, the decision to move Saif from the ICU to a general ward was made after discussions with his family. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was seen visiting him at the hospital shortly before the health briefing.