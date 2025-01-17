Saif Ali Khan recovering well after surgery, to be shifted out of ICU; suspect detained by Mumbai police

Following a terrifying home invasion on Thursday morning, actor Saif Ali Khan is now recovering well at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, according to reports.The actor underwent surgery after being stabbed by an intruder who broke into his Bandra residence.
On Friday morning, Dr Nitin Dange, Chief Neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, provided a positive health update. “Saif Ali Khan is better now. We made him walk, and he walked well,” he told the media.
“Looking at his parameters, his wounds and all the other injuries, he is safe to be shifted out of the ICU. He has to take several precautions. He has to take rest and his movement has been restricted for a week,” Dr Nitin added.
Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of the hospital, further confirmed the actor's improved condition, stating, “Saif Ali Khan is a real hero. He is doing well. He has been shifted from ICU to a normal room.”
According to reports, the decision to move Saif from the ICU to a general ward was made after discussions with his family. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was seen visiting him at the hospital shortly before the health briefing.
In a significant development, Mumbai police have apprehended a suspect in connection with the attack. The suspect believed to be the intruder who stabbed Saif, was taken to Bandra police station. While the police are yet to confirm his identity and full involvement in the incident, sources indicate that he is the individual who broke into Saif and Kareena’s residence.
Sources stated that the police believe the attacker changed his clothes after the incident to avoid detection and was spotted near Bandra railway station. CCTV footage from the apartment building captured the suspect fleeing the scene, further aiding the investigation. The prompt action of the Mumbai police brings a sense of relief amidst the shock and concern caused by this incident.
The incident occurred around 2:30 am on Thursday at Saif's 11th-floor Bandra flat. An intruder reportedly confronted the actor's maid, and when Saif intervened, a violent altercation ensued, resulting in multiple stab wounds for the actor. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.
Doctors revealed that Saif suffered a serious injury to his thoracic spinal cord due to a knife lodged in his spine. The surgical team successfully removed a 2.5-inch knife and repaired leaking spinal fluid. He also received treatment for wounds on his left hand and neck.