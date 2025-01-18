Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson shut down split rumours as they hold hands in India

Actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin were photographed holding hands and smiling while out and about in Mumbai, India. The two were seen in Mumbai on Friday. Chris is currently there with his band Coldplay, where they are playing multiple shows on their sold-out Music of the Spheres World Tour.

In the photos, Chris went for comfort-casual in a long-sleeved gray shirt, black pants and white sneakers, complete with a black graphic baseball cap. Dakota, 35, wore a similar hat and fitted black tank midi dress, with a gray sweater tied around her waist and black sneakers, waving to the camera at one point.

Here’s a picture from another outing they had in Mumbai: