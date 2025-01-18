Rajinikanth opens up on his first acting award, talks about the role of his school in shaping him

The actor fondly remembered the school’s vast playgrounds and his participation in sports like cricket, football, kho kho and kabaddi, as well as the stone buildings that remain etched in his memory. “These memories are evergreen in my mind,” he said. He also touched upon his academic struggles, particularly with the transition from Kannada to English medium schooling, which led him to become a “last bencher” during his early days at APS.

Rajinikanth went on to acknowledge the teachers at APS who played a pivotal role in his education and personal growth, including a chemistry teacher who offered him free lessons, which enabled him to pass his public exams. He concluded with gratitude, saying, “APS High School made me who I am today. I am forever proud of it.”

As Rajinikanth continues to enthral audiences with his iconic roles, he remains deeply connected to the school that shaped his early years.