Rajinikanth’s superhit film ‘Baashha’ completes 30 years, to be re-released soon

One of Tamil cinema’s iconic films, Baashha, featuring superstar Rajinikanth and Nagma in the lead, is to be re-released. Produced by R M Veerappan for Sathya Movies, Baashha, which was directed by Suresh Krissna, released in the year 1995.

To celebrate the iconic film completing 30 years of its release and to mark Sathya Movies’s 60th golden jubilee along with Superstar Rajinikanth’s 50th year on screen, the makers of the film have now decided to re-release it. The re-released version will boast of grand technical brilliance with cutting edge 4k enhancements and dolby atmos surround sound.

Baashha is a gangster story that changed the style of commercial action films in Indian cinema. One of Rajinikanth’s dialogues in the film, “Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna mathiri,” (What I say once is like saying it a 100 times) went on to win the hearts of fans and admirers and has since been extensively used by many on various platforms and in varied forms. The film, apart from Rajinikanth and Nagma, also stars the late actor Raghuvaran, Charanraj, Anandraj, Janagaraj, Vijayakumar and Yuvarani among others.

Released 30 years ago in 1995, the film was a huge success as the biggest blockbuster in Superstar Rajinikanth's film career. The film, which ran successfully in theatres for 15 months across India, was remade in many languages.