Rashmika Mandanna shares her favourite scents and asks fans, ‘What’s your favourite fragrance?’ on social media

Rashmika Mandanna continues to make waves in the Indian film industry while staying connected with her fans on social media. Recently, the Animal actress shared an engaging video on Instagram where she asked her followers about their favourite fragrances.
In the video, Rashmika is seen chatting with her makeup team as she gets ready. She shares her love for various scents, saying, “I love good smells. I’m into fruity, floral, amber, and musky fragrances. And the first rain—oh my God! That’s a universal favourite. I also love the smell of books, which is why I prefer physical books over a Kindle. Do you know why two people are attracted to each other? It’s apparently because of their smell.”
She captioned the post, “What’s your favourite fragrance?”
Despite recently suffering a leg injury during a workout, Rashmika is back at work. She will soon be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in the much-anticipated drama Chhaava, set for its trailer launch on January 22. The film, set in 1681, tells the inspiring story of a courageous warrior’s legendary reign.
Rashmika also stars opposite Salman Khan in the action-packed Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, and featuring Kajal Aggarwal and others. The film, releasing on Eid, March 30, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Additionally, she has Kubera and Thama lined up for release.