Rashmika Mandanna shares her favourite scents and asks fans, ‘What’s your favourite fragrance?’ on social media

Rashmika Mandanna continues to make waves in the Indian film industry while staying connected with her fans on social media. Recently, the Animal actress shared an engaging video on Instagram where she asked her followers about their favourite fragrances.

In the video, Rashmika is seen chatting with her makeup team as she gets ready. She shares her love for various scents, saying, “I love good smells. I’m into fruity, floral, amber, and musky fragrances. And the first rain—oh my God! That’s a universal favourite. I also love the smell of books, which is why I prefer physical books over a Kindle. Do you know why two people are attracted to each other? It’s apparently because of their smell.”