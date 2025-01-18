Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Auto driver who rushed the actor to hospital recounts the night

The shocking stabbing incident involving Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has left the film fraternity and fans reeling. Meanwhile, the autorickshaw driver who played a crucial role in transporting the injured actor to Lilavati Hospital has shared his account of the fateful night.

Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto driver, told a media organisation that he was disturbed to see a blood-soaked man emerging from a building and immediately rushed him to the hospital, unaware that it was the renowned actor.

“Two people accompanied Saif Ali Khan in my autorickshaw. Including a child, there were three passengers in total,” Rana shared, adding that he only realised the injured man was Saif after reaching the hospital.

Recounting the night’s ordeal, he said, “I was passing through the area when a group of people from Satguru Apartments flagged me down frantically. Among them were women and four to five others. I saw a man in white clothes drenched in blood and assumed there had been a fight.”