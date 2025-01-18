Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Kareena Kapoor visits the actor at Lilavati hospital

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen visiting her husband, Saif Ali Khan, at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Saturday after the actor was stabbed by an intruder at their Bandra home earlier this week. The actress, carrying a sipper as she entered the hospital, seemed to be bringing her husband a refreshing drink, possibly juice or herbs to aid his recovery.
Saif, who is recuperating after undergoing surgery, was attacked during a break-in at their residence in the early hours of January 16. The assailant, who demanded INR 1 crore, reportedly entered the Sharan Satguru building where the couple resides and attacked both Saif and their house help. Saif tried to defend himself and protect his family, sustaining multiple stab wounds, two of which were reported to be near his spine and serious in nature.
As the investigation continues, it was revealed that after the attack, the suspect fled to Dadar, where he purchased headphones from a mobile shop. Police have questioned the shopkeeper, who had no knowledge of the attack, and have also traced the rickshaw driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who drove Saif to the hospital after the incident.
According to sources, Kareena, in her statement to the Bandra Police, shared how she reacted during the terrifying moments of the attack. She moved her children, Taimur and Jeh, to the 12th floor of the building to ensure their safety while Saif confronted the intruder. The actress clarified that the attacker did not steal anything but was highly aggressive, repeatedly trying to harm her husband.
Reports stated that Kareena, shaken by the incident, later stayed at her sister Karisma Kapoor's house. The police are still investigating the attack, though the motive remains unclear. Saif is expected to be discharged from the hospital on January 21 if his recovery continues smoothly.