Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Kareena Kapoor visits the actor at Lilavati hospital

Saif, who is recuperating after undergoing surgery, was attacked during a break-in at their residence in the early hours of January 16. The assailant, who demanded INR 1 crore, reportedly entered the Sharan Satguru building where the couple resides and attacked both Saif and their house help. Saif tried to defend himself and protect his family, sustaining multiple stab wounds, two of which were reported to be near his spine and serious in nature.

As the investigation continues, it was revealed that after the attack, the suspect fled to Dadar, where he purchased headphones from a mobile shop. Police have questioned the shopkeeper, who had no knowledge of the attack, and have also traced the rickshaw driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who drove Saif to the hospital after the incident.