Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Actor moved to general ward, Kareena Kapoor records statement with Mumbai police

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who has been recovering well at Lilavati Hospital, was moved to a general ward on Friday as his condition improved, according to reports. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, recorded her statement with the Bandra Police on Friday evening at their residence, in the presence of police officers, stated sources.

The investigation into the incident has intensified, with over 30 statements recorded so far. The Mumbai Police has deployed 20 teams, along with 10 teams from the Crime Branch, to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack. CCTV footage from the Bandra area has been seized as part of the investigation, and three suspects are currently being questioned.

However, as of yet, no formal arrests have been made. Earlier, members of Saif’s staff were also brought to the Bandra Police Station for questioning but were subsequently released.

In a separate development, the auto-rickshaw driver who transported Saif to Lilavati Hospital after the attack provided a firsthand account of the incident. The driver, identified as Rana, described seeing a woman attempting to hire an auto-rickshaw around 2-3 am on Thursday.