Abhishek Bachchan shares insights on fatherhood and the influence of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, a proud father to his teenage daughter Aaradhya, recently shared his thoughts on parenting and the values he hopes to impart to her. Drawing inspiration from his own upbringing with parents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek emphasised the importance of leading by example and learning from the younger generation.

In an interview, Abhishek spoke about the core values he believes in: resilience, dignity, and strong principles. “You spend a lifetime trying to search for who you are. But, there are certain values that you should stand by…That’s kind of how I was brought up. These are the things that I’ve seen my parents do and I hope I am able to do the same for my daughter.”

He expressed that parents should teach through their actions rather than just words, noting that he learned most from observing his parents’ conduct. He acknowledged the freedom his parents gave him to make his own decisions, while still valuing their guidance in challenging situations.

Abhishek also shared his perspective on the evolving parent-child dynamic. He observed that today’s children are far more inquisitive than previous generations. “They want to know why. They will not just do something because their parents said it. Just because you are older does not mean you have the right answer, they have Google.”

He added that he believes that children now seek love and emotional support from their parents rather than relying on them solely for information. He playfully added that his 13-year-old daughter asks “50 trillion questions on an hourly basis.”