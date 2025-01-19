Dakota Johnson explores Mumbai, visits Siddhivinayak Temple and Sabyasachi store with Sonali Bendre

Dakota Johnson, accompanying her boyfriend Chris Martin during Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour in Mumbai, has been seen exploring the city over the past few days. Following a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple, Dakota and her friends made a stop at the flagship store of renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi.

The official Sabyasachi Instagram account shared a photo on their Story on Saturday evening, capturing Dakota at the Mumbai store alongside Bollywood actresses Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi.