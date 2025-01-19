Dakota Johnson explores Mumbai, visits Siddhivinayak Temple and Sabyasachi store with Sonali Bendre

Dakota Johnson, accompanying her boyfriend Chris Martin during Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour in Mumbai, has been seen exploring the city over the past few days. Following a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple, Dakota and her friends made a stop at the flagship store of renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi.
The official Sabyasachi Instagram account shared a photo on their Story on Saturday evening, capturing Dakota at the Mumbai store alongside Bollywood actresses Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi.
Dakota sported a casual look with a black tank top and a shirt tied around her waist, while Sonali wore a beige salwar suit and Gayatri a white gown and shrug. The tilaks on their foreheads indicated that the visit to the Sabyasachi store followed their temple visit.
For their temple outing, Dakota chose a navy blue ethnic outfit paired with a vibrant orange dupatta. Sonali also draped an orange shawl for the occasion. The trio was accompanied by security personnel during their outings.
Sonali was last seen in the second season of the newsroom drama The Broken News last year. Gayatri is known for her role in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2004 film Swades, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. After her marriage to businessman Vikas Oberoi, she retired from acting.
Prior to their Sabyasachi visit, Dakota and Chris were seen offering prayers at the famous Babulnath Temple on Friday. Videos circulating on social media showed the couple at the temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. One video captured Dakota whispering a wish to Nandi, the sacred bull statue associated with Lord Shiva.