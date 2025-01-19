Bosco Martis teaches Asha Bhosle ‘Tauba Tauba’ dance step in a heartwarming and adorable moment

Choreographer Bosco Martis recently had a heartwarming encounter with legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her home, where he had the opportunity to teach her the signature dance steps of the popular song Tauba Tauba. Bosco described the meeting as one of the most memorable experiences of his life.

Bosco shared a touching video of his visit on Instagram. The clip shows him arriving at Asha’s residence with a gift in hand. As they sat together, their conversation naturally turned to the iconic dance moves of Tauba Tauba, which Bosco choreographed for Vicky Kaushal in the film Bad Newz.