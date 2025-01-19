Bosco Martis teaches Asha Bhosle ‘Tauba Tauba’ dance step in a heartwarming and adorable moment

Choreographer Bosco Martis recently had a heartwarming encounter with legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her home, where he had the opportunity to teach her the signature dance steps of the popular song Tauba Tauba. Bosco described the meeting as one of the most memorable experiences of his life.
Bosco shared a touching video of his visit on Instagram. The clip shows him arriving at Asha’s residence with a gift in hand. As they sat together, their conversation naturally turned to the iconic dance moves of Tauba Tauba, which Bosco choreographed for Vicky Kaushal in the film Bad Newz.
The video captured the adorable moment when Asha tried her hand at the steps, with Bosco guiding her. At one point, Asha requested Bosco to demonstrate the signature move, which he performed effortlessly. Bosco also presented Asha, fondly known as Asha Tai, with a scented candle as a gift.
Sharing the video, Bosco wrote a heartfelt caption: “91 or 19! Was such an heartwarming experience to meet @asha.bhosle tai! Her energy is infectious and has such an amazing and inspiring vibe. Was blessed to get her blessings. Long live.”
This meeting comes after Asha Bhosle surprised fans by performing the viral hook step of Tauba Tauba at a recent concert in Dubai. Not only did she sing the hit song from Bad Newz in her melodious voice, but she also flawlessly executed the signature dance move.
Asha is a celebrated singer known for her vast repertoire of iconic songs, including In Ankhon Ki Masti, Chura Liya Hai Tumne, O Mere Sona and Kehdoon Tumhen, among many others. Her willingness to embrace contemporary trends like the Tauba Tauba dance demonstrates her enduring appeal and connection with audiences across generations.