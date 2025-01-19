Darshan Raval ties the knot with his ‘best friend forever’ Dharal Surelia in an intimate ceremony

Popular singer Darshan Raval recently embarked on a new chapter in his life, tying the knot with his longtime best friend, Dharal Surelia. The singer shared the joyous news with his fans on Saturday on Instagram, posting a series of heartwarming photos from their intimate wedding ceremony.
The pictures captured the essence of their special day, showcasing the couple dressed in beautiful traditional attire and radiating pure joy and love.
Their undeniable chemistry and affection for each other shone through in every frame. Sharing the photos, Darshan simply captioned the post, ‘My best friend forever,’ a testament to the deep bond they share.
The announcement sent social media into a frenzy, with fans showering the newlyweds with love and best wishes. The comment section overflowed with heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes for the couple. Fans expressed their joy with comments like “Mummmyyy!!!!! I’m shivering uk whatt we knewwe evrything bttt was waiting ki tum kb post kroo (sic)” and “Bhgwaan ksmmm I’ll. Cryyh (sic).” Others showered blessings with messages like “Ohhh myyyyy godddddd” and “No Nazar (ward off evil eye)”.
Based on her Instagram bio, Dharal Surelia has a background in architecture and design. She is a multi-talented creative professional with a strong educational foundation, having studied at prestigious institutions like CEPT, ETH, Babson, and RISD. Her bio describes her as an architect, design entrepreneur, and colourist.
Darshan, on the other hand, is a well-known singer in India. He has delivered numerous hit songs over the years, including Jab Tum Chaho, Main Woh Chaand, Tere Siva Jag Mein and Dhindora Baje Re from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.