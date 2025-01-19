Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso welcome their first child: Reports

Henry first announced Natalie’s pregnancy in April 2024 at the New York City premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Expressing his excitement about becoming a father, he told interviewers, “I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that.”

Later that year, Henry celebrated Father’s Day with an Instagram post, playfully seeking parenting advice from his followers, further demonstrating his enthusiasm for his upcoming role as a father.