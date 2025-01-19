Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso welcome their first child: Reports

Henry Cavill and his partner, Natalie Viscuso, have officially welcomed their first child, according to reports. The couple has joyfully embraced parenthood, embarking on a new and exciting chapter in their lives. While details such as the baby’s name, gender, and exact birthdate remain private, the couple was spotted enjoying a family outing in Australia on January 18, pushing a baby stroller, sources stated. Henry is currently in Australia filming the live-action Voltron movie.
Henry first announced Natalie’s pregnancy in April 2024 at the New York City premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Expressing his excitement about becoming a father, he told interviewers, “I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that.”
Later that year, Henry celebrated Father’s Day with an Instagram post, playfully seeking parenting advice from his followers, further demonstrating his enthusiasm for his upcoming role as a father.
Henry and Natalie, a producer at Vertigo Entertainment, first made their relationship public in April 2021. Natalie shared a light-hearted photo on Instagram of the two playing chess, captioning it with a humorous remark: “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win.”
The arrival of their child marks a significant milestone for the couple, and fans around the world are sharing in their joy. While the couple has chosen to keep some details private for now, the sighting in Australia confirms the happy news and allows fans to celebrate this new phase in their lives.