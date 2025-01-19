Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Mystery deepens over broken knife

The investigation into Saif Ali Khan's shocking stabbing incident continues to unravel new twists. Recently, Bandra Police recovered the second piece of the knife used in the attack, which was found in the children's room of Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s Bandra residence. The recovered fragment has been sent for forensic analysis and fingerprint examination.

However, questions arise about the delay in revealing this discovery. Reports suggest that the second knife piece may have been recovered on the same day as the first, which was extracted from Saif’s back during surgery. Despite this, the police waited three days to disclose the information, fueling speculation.

To recap, Saif underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed in the back. Chief Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange explained the severity of the situation, stating, “The object near his spinal cord was perilously close. If it had gone 2mm deeper, he could have been paralyzed.”

Meanwhile, police posters of the absconding suspect have been circulated across stations. Both Kareena and the house caretaker were shown a photograph of the alleged attacker, though it remains unclear if they recognised him. Authorities plan to confirm the suspect’s identity after a physical verification in Chhattisgarh.