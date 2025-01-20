All you need to know about Himani Mor – Neeraj Chopra's newly wed

World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has married Himani Mor, a 25-year-old tennis player. The former announced the news on social media, sharing wedding photos and expressing gratitude for the blessings in his life. He captioned the post, "Started new chapter of my life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after."

If, like us, you've also been wondering who Himani is, here's a low-down on the athlete!

Originally from Larsauli in Haryana, Himani is a professional tennis player. Her father's name is Chand Ram. She completed her schooling at Little Angels School in Sonipat and pursued her bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Physical Education from Miranda House, Delhi University.

Currently based out of the United States, Himani is pursuing a Master’s degree in Sports Management and Administration. While reports vary on the institution, she is either attending the McCormack Isenberg School of Management in Amherst, Massachusetts, or Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire.