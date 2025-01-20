Neeraj Chopra ties knot with Himani Mor, shares pics on social media

Neeraj Chopra, India’s two-time Olympic medallist and renowned javelin thrower, has quietly entered a new chapter in his personal life. The athlete announced his marriage to tennis player Himani Mor on social media with a heartfelt post.
“Starting new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after,” Neeraj shared, alongside a series of images from the intimate ceremony.
The couple tied the knot on January 16 in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of close friends and family. Both families, as per Neeraj’s uncle Bhim, arranged the wedding. While the ceremony was kept private, Bhim added that Neeraj and Himani wanted to maintain this discretion. "It’s a new journey for Neeraj and Himani... We cannot share details of the ceremony since Neeraj and Himani’s families want it to be that way," Bhim told to a news publication.
Himani, originally from Sonipat, Haryana, is currently pursuing Sports Management at Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire. She previously completed a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Physical Education and has represented India in tennis. In fact, her highest national ranking was 42 in singles and 27 in doubles.
Despite the private nature of their wedding, Neeraj's announcement was met with widespread support. His recent social media posts have made it clear that his personal life will remain largely private, a sentiment he expressed during an interview where he noted, "Personal life is such a thing that it depends on an individual how much he wants to show the world."
As for his professional commitments, Neeraj is looking ahead to a busy season, including a Continental Tour Javelin-Only event in India this May. He hopes this will become an annual fixture on the athletics calendar.