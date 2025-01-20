Neeraj Chopra ties knot with Himani Mor, shares pics on social media

Neeraj Chopra, India’s two-time Olympic medallist and renowned javelin thrower, has quietly entered a new chapter in his personal life. The athlete announced his marriage to tennis player Himani Mor on social media with a heartfelt post.

“Starting new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after,” Neeraj shared, alongside a series of images from the intimate ceremony.

The couple tied the knot on January 16 in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of close friends and family. Both families, as per Neeraj’s uncle Bhim, arranged the wedding. While the ceremony was kept private, Bhim added that Neeraj and Himani wanted to maintain this discretion. "It’s a new journey for Neeraj and Himani... We cannot share details of the ceremony since Neeraj and Himani’s families want it to be that way," Bhim told to a news publication.