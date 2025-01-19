Videos
Expressions Podcast Episode 25: Educationist Shweta Sastri on nurturing concepts, competency and character in schools
When investment banker Shweta Sastri took over the reins at the Canadian International School nearly two decades ago, her vision extended far beyond the business aspects of education
She made the Canadian International School the first iPad school, introduced a new curriculum and initiated renewable energy resources on campus. On the Expressions Podcast with Neha, the talented Shweta talks about her initial struggles to secure a footing in the sector, how she's hands-on with the curriculum and her love for sports and more.
