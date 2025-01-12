Videos
Expressions Podcast Episode 24: Olympian Nisha Millet on swimming and life lessons
From rigorous training and competing in the Olympics to retiring at the peak of her swimming career, Nisha Millet, one of the youngest Arjuna Awardees, shares how she embraced change. On this week’s The Expressions Podcast with Neha, Nisha tells the story of her resilience and how she wants to give back to the sport through her swimming academy.
On the previous episode of The Expressions Podcast, Abhishek Poddar joined Neha to discuss his passion for art, the challenges facing cultural institutions, and the evolving direction of Indian philanthropy.
Abhishek is among the select few Indians who have built a substantial and diverse art collection. Driven by his lifelong passion for art, he has made parts of his collection, along with other artworks, accessible to the public. After years of planning, he established the small-yet-inspiring Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru, which has since become a central hub in the city’s cultural landscape.
