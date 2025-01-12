Expressions Podcast Episode 24: Olympian Nisha Millet on swimming and life lessons

On the previous episode of The Expressions Podcast, Abhishek Poddar joined Neha to discuss his passion for art, the challenges facing cultural institutions, and the evolving direction of Indian philanthropy.

Abhishek is among the select few Indians who have built a substantial and diverse art collection. Driven by his lifelong passion for art, he has made parts of his collection, along with other artworks, accessible to the public. After years of planning, he established the small-yet-inspiring Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru, which has since become a central hub in the city’s cultural landscape.