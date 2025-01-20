Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Actor likely to stay in hospital for one more day

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is recovering after a knife attack, is likely to remain under medical supervision for one more day, meaning he may not be discharged on Monday. According to sources, the actor is expected to be discharged either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Saif was stabbed multiple times on Thursday morning while trying to stop a burglar. He sustained six stab wounds, two of which are particularly serious due to their proximity to his spine. The incident occurred around 2:15 am when the burglar broke into their Bandra home, attacked their house help, and then assaulted Saif when he intervened.

The actor was alerted to the situation by the noise coming from his son Jeh’s room. Upon entering, he saw the intruder arguing with the house help, prompting Saif to step in and try to stop the attacker using only his hands.

The Mumbai police have arrested the assailant, who has been identified as Mohammed Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national. He illegally entered India and was apprehended in Thane. Shehzad, a former national-level wrestling champion in Bangladesh, claimed he was unaware of Saif’s identity during the attack.

Shehzad's statement aligns with that of a rickshaw driver, who also didn’t recognize Saif when he took the actor to the hospital. The driver also mentioned that Saif’s elder son, Taimur, accompanied him to the police station.

At the time of the incident, Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other family members were at home, but they were asleep when the attack occurred.