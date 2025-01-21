Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani share first photos from their dreamy Goa wedding

Actor Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have shared the first official photos from their wedding ceremony in Goa. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram, offering a glimpse into their intimate celebration. Aadar and Alekha exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony surrounded by close friends and family on January 12.

The series of photos beautifully captured the special moments of their wedding day. The first image showed the newlyweds sharing a romantic kiss against a breathtaking sunset backdrop, with fireworks illuminating the beach. Several photos featured Alekha with her parents, capturing heartfelt moments from the ceremony, including their vow exchange. Aadar’s parents, Rima Jain and Manoj Jain, were also seen seated near the ceremony venue.