Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani share first photos from their dreamy Goa wedding

Actor Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have shared the first official photos from their wedding ceremony in Goa. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram, offering a glimpse into their intimate celebration. Aadar and Alekha exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony surrounded by close friends and family on January 12.
The series of photos beautifully captured the special moments of their wedding day. The first image showed the newlyweds sharing a romantic kiss against a breathtaking sunset backdrop, with fireworks illuminating the beach. Several photos featured Alekha with her parents, capturing heartfelt moments from the ceremony, including their vow exchange. Aadar’s parents, Rima Jain and Manoj Jain, were also seen seated near the ceremony venue.
Other family members, including Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Jain, were also featured in the shared photos. The final images showed Aadar and Alekha enjoying a leisurely walk on the beach as husband and wife.
The couple captioned their post simply, “The Vow (heart on fire emoji).” Notably, Aadar did not share any photos of the Kapoor family in this initial post. Aadar is the grandson of the late Raj Kapoor through his mother, Rima Jain.
The post quickly garnered attention, with fans and well-wishers flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, “Many Congratulations @aadarjain god bless with many years of togetherness,” while another commented, “Awesome photographs of the most magnificent celebration of love. Both of you had dollops of elegance + humour + Soul.”
For her wedding day, Alekha looked stunning in a classic white gown and veil, while Aadar complemented her in a sophisticated grey suit.
The couple's journey to marriage began with a roka ceremony in November of last year, attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor. Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha in September last year with a romantic seaside proposal.
Aadar and Alekha's relationship first became public in November 2023 when Aadar shared a photo of them together on social media, affectionately describing her as the ‘light of my life.’