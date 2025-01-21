Dua Lipa terrified as fans sneak into her Santiago hotel amid security lapse: Reports

Pop star Dua Lipa recently experienced a terrifying ordeal when fans managed to sneak into her hotel and wait outside her room. The 29-year-old singer was staying at a hotel in Santiago, Chile, for a commercial shoot when the security breach occurred, according to reports.

Sources stataed that while Dua was unharmed, the incident has left her shaken, and a review of her security measures is underway. Overzealous fans gained access to her hotel and waited outside her bedroom door, hoping for a chance to take pictures. Some fans were even spotted near an elevator trying to get closer to her.