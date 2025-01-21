Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Actor to be discharged from hospital on Tuesday

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, recovering after a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence left him with multiple stab wounds, is set to be discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, stated reports.

Doctors confirmed that while Saif is stable, he will need several days of rest to fully recover. The actor was attacked on January 16 around 2:15 am when a burglar broke into his home, assaulted the house help, and stabbed Saif when he intervened. The attack left him with six stab wounds, two dangerously close to his spine.