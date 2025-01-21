Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Actor to be discharged from hospital on Tuesday

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, recovering after a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence left him with multiple stab wounds, is set to be discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, stated reports.
Doctors confirmed that while Saif is stable, he will need several days of rest to fully recover. The actor was attacked on January 16 around 2:15 am when a burglar broke into his home, assaulted the house help, and stabbed Saif when he intervened. The attack left him with six stab wounds, two dangerously close to his spine.
Medical professionals successfully removed a 2.5-inch knife fragment from one of the wounds during surgery. Saif has been under intensive care since the incident but is now out of danger.
Family and friends visit Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati hospital on Monday
The Mumbai police apprehended the suspect, Mohammed Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national and former wrestling champion, in Thane. Reports suggest Shehzad had been living in India illegally for months. During interrogation, he claimed ignorance of Saif’s celebrity status, stating his intent was only theft.
Amidst the turmoil, Saif’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, appealed for privacy. She briefly shared an emotional plea on Instagram, requesting the paparazzi and media to respect their family’s boundaries. In her earlier statement, Kareena highlighted the family’s challenging time and urged for space to heal.
The incident has raised questions about security measures for high-profile individuals in Mumbai. Saif is expected to take time off to recuperate fully before resuming his professional commitments.