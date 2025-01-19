Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Suspect arrested, remanded to 5-day police custody

Mumbai police on Sunday said a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, who stabbed Saif Ali Khan at the actor's residence in Mumbai, has been arrested. According to reports, the Mumbai court has granted the city police five-day custody of the man.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man was unaware he had entered a Bollywood star's house, and his intention was theft, a senior police official told reporters.

The attacker was apprehended from Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbandar Road, in the neighbouring Thane district. The accused, who hails from Jhalokati in Bangladesh, had been living in Mumbai for more than five months, doing petty jobs, according to the police. Police are working to gather the documents the accused used to enter India illegally.

The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that raised questions about security, motive, and celebrity life.