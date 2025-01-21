‘Gogo Ke Bacche’: Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor’s sweet nod to Shakti Kapoor’s iconic role

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor made a playful nod to her father Shakti Kapoor’s iconic role in Andaz Apna Apna as she posed for a picture with her actor-brother, Siddhanth Kapoor.

Shraddha reshared a photo posted by Siddhanth on her Instagram story. Dressed in stunning traditional Indian attire, the siblings seemed to be attending a wedding.

Adding a humorous touch, Shraddha captioned the photo, “Gogo ke bacche dekho kitne acche (See how good are Gogo's children),” referencing their father’s hilarious villain character, Crime Master Gogo, from the 1994 cult classic Andaz Apna Apna.