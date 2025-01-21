Celebs

‘Gogo Ke Bacche’: Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor’s sweet nod to Shakti Kapoor’s iconic role

Shraddha reshared a photo posted by Siddhanth on her Instagram story
Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor@siddhanthkapoor- Instagram
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor made a playful nod to her father Shakti Kapoor’s iconic role in Andaz Apna Apna as she posed for a picture with her actor-brother, Siddhanth Kapoor.

Shraddha reshared a photo posted by Siddhanth on her Instagram story. Dressed in stunning traditional Indian attire, the siblings seemed to be attending a wedding.

Adding a humorous touch, Shraddha captioned the photo, “Gogo ke bacche dekho kitne acche (See how good are Gogo's children),” referencing their father’s hilarious villain character, Crime Master Gogo, from the 1994 cult classic Andaz Apna Apna.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the comedy also starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal. While a semi-hit at the box office during its release, the film has since earned cult status for its quirky characters and witty dialogue.

Earlier this month, Shraddha surprised fans with a fresh new look, showcasing shorter hair with fringes. She shared mirror selfies on Instagram with the caption: “Baal baal jach gayi.”

The year 2024 was exceptional for Shraddha, with her film Stree 2 becoming a record-breaking success, briefly surpassing Jawan before being overtaken by Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

On the work front, Shraddha is rumored to star in the next installment of the Dhoom franchise alongside Ranbir Kapoor, her co-star from 2023 hit Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

