Randeep Hooda jets off to Budapest for his next major Hollywood venture

Randeep Hooda, the chameleon of Bollywood, is once again set to dazzle the screen with his transformative talent and magnetic presence. Known for his unparalleled ability to dive deep into the soul of every character he portrays, Randeep is reportedly gearing up for a thrilling new venture in Hollywood. Word has it that he's flown to Budapest to kickstart the shoot for his next international project, marking yet another exciting chapter in his career. This new project follows his remarkable action-packed debut in Extraction, the global hit that launched on Netflix in 2020 and showcased his undeniable on-screen intensity.

Currently basking in the afterglow of his highly praised performance in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he also directed, Randeep is poised to conquer new horizons. Though the details of his latest Hollywood venture remain shrouded in mystery, sources reveal that he’s excited to unveil a completely fresh persona for this role. Sources say Randeep is thrilled to begin filming. Although specifics are under wraps, it’s clear this will be a bold new chapter for him. The shoot is slated to begin in Budapest later this week.

Randeep’s last Hollywood appearance in Extraction saw him share the screen with Chris Hemsworth, where his riveting performance and impressive action sequences garnered widespread acclaim. On the domestic front, the actor has been hard at work on his next big project, Jaat, where he stars alongside Sunny Deol under the direction of Gopichand Malineni, set to release later this year. The world is waiting for Randeep’s next bold move, and if his track record is anything to go by, it’s bound to be another unforgettable performance.