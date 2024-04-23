‘Maybe I will now make an action film,’ Randeep Hooda opens up on his next directorial

The actor added: “I’m not the one to crib about what I should have gotten, instead, I believe in working harder to keep winning the audience’s love.”

Randeep made a comeback as a solo lead after seven years on the silver screen with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which also marked his directorial debut. For the role, he shed almost 32 kg.

This isn’t the first time he underwent a physical transformation for a film. Randeep lost 18 kg for his role in the 2016 film Sarbjit.

On social media, the actor has been compared to Hollywood star Christian Bale, known for his extensive transformations for various roles.

Responding to this, Randeep said, “Well, he’s a great actor, whose work and work ethic I’ve always admired.”

“To be compared to him is a matter of great satisfaction to me personally, as I have been ploughing on in the same vein as an artiste in an industry that doesn’t encourage or facilitate that kind of approach to one’s work.”