Randeep Hooda jets off to Budapest reportedly for next Hollywood venture

Actor Randeep Hooda is reportedly gearing up for his new Hollywood project and has jetted off to Budapest for the shoot.

The actor on Tuesday has reportedly taken off to Budapest to begin shooting for his next international film. As per the sources, this marks his next outing in Hollywood after Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, which was released worldwide in 2020 on Netflix.

A source confirmed, "Randeep is excited about starting filming for the project. While not much is known at this stage, it’s a brand new avatar for him. The shoot is set to commence soon in Budapest later this week."

On the work front, Randeep has been busy shooting for his next, Jaat starring him alongside Sunny Deol directed by Gopichand Malineni, which is slated to release this year.