Saif Ali Khan walks confidently towards his residence after getting discharged from hospital

Earlier, a document pertaining to the insurance claim made by the actor went viral. It showed an initial requested amount of Rs 35,98,700 against an approved amount of Rs 250,00,000.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2.15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

