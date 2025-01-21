Twinkle Khanna and Bobby Deol reunite again, fans get nostalgic

Twinkle Khanna and Bobby Deol recently served fans a hearty dose of nostalgia with their unexpected reunion. The duo, who made their Bollywood debut with the 1995 romantic drama Barsaat, were spotted together in a delightful picture shared by film producer Tanuj Garg on Instagram. Naturally, the snapshot has set the internet abuzz!

The photo showcases Twinkle and Bobby flashing radiant smiles. Twinkle, now a celebrated author, looked effortlessly chic in a white top layered with a beige jacket, while Bobby kept it understated yet stylish in a classic white shirt paired with dapper sunglasses. Their chemistry, even after almost three decades, is as heartwarming as ever.

Tanuj’s caption added a touch of nostalgia, taking us down memory lane to the grand premiere of Barsaat at Mumbai’s iconic Metro Cinema. He reminisced, “In 1995, when I was in school, I remember sitting in my school bus, passing Metro Cinema in town, where the grand premiere of Barsaat was being held, to mark the launch of Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna.”