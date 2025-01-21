Twinkle Khanna and Bobby Deol reunite again, fans get nostalgic

Twinkle Khanna and Bobby Deol recently served fans a hearty dose of nostalgia with their unexpected reunion. The duo, who made their Bollywood debut with the 1995 romantic drama Barsaat, were spotted together in a delightful picture shared by film producer Tanuj Garg on Instagram. Naturally, the snapshot has set the internet abuzz!
The photo showcases Twinkle and Bobby flashing radiant smiles. Twinkle, now a celebrated author, looked effortlessly chic in a white top layered with a beige jacket, while Bobby kept it understated yet stylish in a classic white shirt paired with dapper sunglasses. Their chemistry, even after almost three decades, is as heartwarming as ever.
Tanuj’s caption added a touch of nostalgia, taking us down memory lane to the grand premiere of Barsaat at Mumbai’s iconic Metro Cinema. He reminisced, “In 1995, when I was in school, I remember sitting in my school bus, passing Metro Cinema in town, where the grand premiere of Barsaat was being held, to mark the launch of Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna.”
Reflecting on the picture and their enduring bond, Tanuj added, “Almost three decades later, here they are, looking just as exemplary and smashing, the bond even stronger than before. There's a reason I believe in old relationships standing the test of time.”
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Barsaat remains a memorable chapter in Bollywood’s history. The film tells the tale of Badal (Bobby), a young man who falls deeply in love with Tina (Twinkle), a girl from a wealthy family. The cast also included talented actors like Raj Babbar, Mukesh Khanna, Harish Patel, and Anjan Srivastav in pivotal roles.