Priyanka Chopra visits Chilkur Balaji Temple, says, ‘A new chapter begins’

Reports suggest that Priyanka may have been signed as the lead in South superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29. Directed by the acclaimed SS Rajamouli of RRR fame, the project is rumored to be a global adventure set across exotic locations.

Mahesh’s character is reportedly inspired by Lord Hanuman, and the film is expected to be produced on a grand scale with a budget of INR 900–1,000 crores. If confirmed, this film would mark Priyanka’s return to Telugu cinema after 23 years, her last being the 2002 romantic drama Apuroopam.

Speculations were fueled by Priyanka’s recent arrival at Hyderabad airport, where she was spotted in a casual all-brown hoodie ensemble paired with a bright yellow baseball cap. While reports suggest she is in India for the film’s shoot, an official announcement is yet to be made.