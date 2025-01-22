Priyanka Chopra visits Chilkur Balaji Temple, says, ‘A new chapter begins’

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra recently visited India for a brief stay, during which she sought blessings at the renowned Chilkur Balaji temple in Telangana.
The actress shared glimpses of her visit on Instagram, showcasing her wearing a simple green salwar kameez with no makeup. Alongside the pictures, Priyanka captioned, “With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts, and prosperity and abundance around us. God’s grace is infinite.”
Reports suggest that Priyanka may have been signed as the lead in South superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29. Directed by the acclaimed SS Rajamouli of RRR fame, the project is rumored to be a global adventure set across exotic locations.
Mahesh’s character is reportedly inspired by Lord Hanuman, and the film is expected to be produced on a grand scale with a budget of INR 900–1,000 crores. If confirmed, this film would mark Priyanka’s return to Telugu cinema after 23 years, her last being the 2002 romantic drama Apuroopam.
Speculations were fueled by Priyanka’s recent arrival at Hyderabad airport, where she was spotted in a casual all-brown hoodie ensemble paired with a bright yellow baseball cap. While reports suggest she is in India for the film’s shoot, an official announcement is yet to be made.
On the international front, Priyanka is collaborating with her husband Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers on a holiday film, rumoured to release on Disney. Filming began on January 13 in Toronto.
Additionally, Priyanka is working on the second season of her hit series Citadel. Her last Bollywood outing was in Shonali Bose’s 2019 drama The Sky Is Pink.