Karisma Kapoor shares ‘positive vibes only’ after Saif Ali Khan returns home following hospitalisation

Doctors later removed a 2.5-inch knife from the wound, and Saif was reported to be in stable condition.

Kareena had also made a heartfelt plea for privacy, sharing an emotional post on Instagram. In it, she expressed her frustration over media intrusion, especially regarding her children, Taimur and Jeh, whose new toys were photographed and published by the press. "Stop this now. Have a heart. Leave us alone for God’s sake," she wrote, but soon after deleted the post from her account.