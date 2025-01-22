Karisma Kapoor shares ‘positive vibes only’ after Saif Ali Khan returns home following hospitalisation

Karisma Kapoor shared a message of 'positive vibes only' on Instagram after her brother-in-law, Saif Ali Khan, returned home following a six-day hospital stay. The actress, whose sister Kareena Kapoor is married to Saif, posted the message to her Instagram stories as the actor made his way back to his Bandra residence in Mumbai.
Saif, 54, was seen in a white shirt and denim jeans as he walked towards his home, shaking hands with neighbours and friends. His neck, visibly bandaged, was also visible through his collar.
The actor had been hospitalised after a violent encounter on January 16, when an assailant broke into his house through his youngest son Jeh's room in the early hours of the morning. Saif, reportedly accompanied by his son Taimur, went to the hospital on his own after sustaining six stab wounds during a confrontation with the burglar. Two of the injuries were deemed serious as they were near his spine.
Doctors later removed a 2.5-inch knife from the wound, and Saif was reported to be in stable condition.
Kareena had also made a heartfelt plea for privacy, sharing an emotional post on Instagram. In it, she expressed her frustration over media intrusion, especially regarding her children, Taimur and Jeh, whose new toys were photographed and published by the press. "Stop this now. Have a heart. Leave us alone for God’s sake," she wrote, but soon after deleted the post from her account.