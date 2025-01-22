Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Actor strengthens his personal security with Ronit Roy’s firm

The move comes in the wake of a shocking incident on January 16, when Saif was stabbed multiple times during a confrontation with an intruder who broke into his Bandra residence. The incident raised concerns about the building’s security, prompting police to question the security staff.

While Ronit refrained from disclosing details of specific security arrangements to the media, he said, “We are already here with Saif. He is doing fine now and has returned home.”

The attack has sparked widespread concern among Bollywood personalities regarding the increasing security risks in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police apprehended the accused, Mohammed Shehzad, from Thane. A national-level wrestling champion from Bangladesh, Shehzad allegedly entered India illegally seven months ago. Using a West Bengal resident’s Aadhaar card, he procured a SIM card before relocating to Mumbai.