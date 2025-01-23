Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza and Sugandha Mishra receive death threats from Pakistan

Four prominent figures in the Indian entertainment industry, including comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, choreographer Remo D'Souza, and actor-singer Sugandha Mishra, have reportedly received death threats originating from Pakistan. An FIR has been filed with the Mumbai police, who are currently investigating the matter.

According to sources, the threatening email, signed off by someone identifying themselves as BISHNU, stated, “We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality.”

Sources stated that Kapil has filed a police complaint after receiving the threats. Earlier, Sugandha and Remo had reported receiving the same threatening email.

The chain of events began on December 14, 2024, when Rajpal received an email from the same sender, Bishnu. The email threatened to kill Kapil Sharma and his team, citing Salman Khan's sponsorship of his show as the motive. This prompted immediate action from Rajpal's wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, who filed a police complaint at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai.

A case has been registered under section 351 (3) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, which addresses the threat of harm. As a precautionary measure, security has been provided to Kapil and his team.