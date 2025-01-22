Saif Ali Khan meets auto driver who rushed him to hospital after the stabbing incident

Saif Ali Khan, who recently recovered from a stabbing attack at his residence, met Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto rickshaw driver who played a crucial role in getting him medical attention. The heartwarming encounter took place at Lilavati Hospital on January 21, shortly before Khan's discharge.
Photos from the meeting show a smiling Khan standing beside Rana, his arm casually slung over the driver's shoulder. This gesture highlights Saif's appreciation for Rana's quick thinking and assistance during a critical moment.
Saif had been hospitalised for six days after being attacked by an intruder during an attempted burglary on January 16. He underwent two surgeries to address the stab wounds. Notably, Rana, unaware of Saif's celebrity status, had rushed him to the hospital in his auto rickshaw.
Rana, speaking to the media after the meeting, shared details of the encounter. He was invited to the hospital at 3:30 PM and found Saif surrounded by his concerned family members.
"There was nothing special, it was just a normal meeting," Rana said, emphasising the respectful treatment he received. He also mentioned conveying his well wishes to the actor and expressing his continued prayers for the actor's full recovery.
Earlier, Rana told media sources, recounting the events of the night. He described being flagged down by a woman near Saif's residence and noticing a bloodstained white shirt on the actor. Despite initial apprehension about the situation, Rana prioritised the emergency and transported Khan to the hospital.
The police have arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who allegedly entered India illegally and attacked Saif.