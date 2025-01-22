Saif Ali Khan meets auto driver who rushed him to hospital after the stabbing incident

Saif had been hospitalised for six days after being attacked by an intruder during an attempted burglary on January 16. He underwent two surgeries to address the stab wounds. Notably, Rana, unaware of Saif's celebrity status, had rushed him to the hospital in his auto rickshaw.

Rana, speaking to the media after the meeting, shared details of the encounter. He was invited to the hospital at 3:30 PM and found Saif surrounded by his concerned family members.

"There was nothing special, it was just a normal meeting," Rana said, emphasising the respectful treatment he received. He also mentioned conveying his well wishes to the actor and expressing his continued prayers for the actor's full recovery.