Neetu Kapoor drops nostalgic pictures with Rishi Kapoor on their anniversary

One of the most adored couples from the 70s, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married on January 22, 1980. Remembering her late husband on their anniversary, Neetu Kapoor took to the Stories section of her Instagram account and posted a string of throwback photos of the couple.

In one of the pictures shared by the yesteryear diva on social media, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor can be seen enjoying a joyful moment dancing together. Following this, she dropped a photo from their travel diaries with the caption, "Memories one carries on but never ever forgets !!"

She further posted an old picture of the couple where Rishi Kapoor can be seen giving a peck on the cheek to wife Neetu Kapoor. The last photo was of the couple twinning in blue as they enjoyed some fresh coconut water.