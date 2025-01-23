Shahid Kapoor says that he doesn’t want his children to do his ‘job’

Shahid Kapoor recently appeared on a popular podcast where he discussed a range of topics, including his upcoming release Deva, his upbringing with a single parent, and his perspective on parenting.

When asked about qualities he hopes his children inherit or avoid, the Kabir Singh actor shared, “Always do the right thing, I always try and do the right thing, whether I am liking it, whether someone else is not liking it, whether it is damaging to me, doesn't matter, i'll do the right thing.”

However, Shahid candidly expressed his hesitation about his kids entering the film industry. “Kaafi saari cheeze hai (there are a lot of things), that I do not want them to take from me, I want them to be more confident inherently, which I think they both are. I wasn't inherently that confident. Ideally, I wouldn't want them to do my job, picture mein mat aana yaar. Kuch aur karo, Bohot up and down hota hai yaar, bohot rough hai. (Don’t get into acting. Do something else. There are many ups and downs, it’s very rough) If they want to, it's their choice, but I would be like choose something simple, this is too complex.ct, I’ll support them, but I’d prefer they pursue something less complex.”