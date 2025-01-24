Priyanka Chopra seeks blessings at a Hyderabad temple, shares snaps on social media

According to reports, Priyanka has been cast as the leading lady opposite South superstar Mahesh Babu in his upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli of RRR fame. Priyanka's last Bollywood release was Shonali Bose's 2016 drama The Sky Is Pink, based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary.

Internationally, Priyanka has a busy slate. She stars in the action-comedy Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and in The Bluff, a 19th-century swashbuckler drama set in the Caribbean. The latter sees her play a former pirate defending her family, with Karl Urban and Ismael Cruz Cordova as co-stars. Additionally, Priyanka will reprise her role in the second season of the web series Citadel.