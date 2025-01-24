Priyanka Chopra seeks blessings at a Hyderabad temple, shares snaps on social media

Priyanka Chopra visited a temple in Hyderabad early in the morning on Friday, sharing moments of her spiritual journey with fans. Priyanka posted a video on Instagram Stories documenting her journey to the temple at 6:42 am amidst dense fog.
She followed it with a photo of a glowing diya and another of herself adorned with a red-and-white teeka on her forehead. Her choice of the devotional chant Om Namah Shivay as the background music hinted that the visit was to a Lord Shiva temple.
On January 21, Priyanka was seen at Telangana’s Chilkur Balaji Temple, where she wore a simple green salwar kameez.
Reflecting on the visit, she wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts, prosperity, and abundance all around us. God's grace is infinite.”
According to reports, Priyanka has been cast as the leading lady opposite South superstar Mahesh Babu in his upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli of RRR fame. Priyanka's last Bollywood release was Shonali Bose's 2016 drama The Sky Is Pink, based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary.
Internationally, Priyanka has a busy slate. She stars in the action-comedy Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and in The Bluff, a 19th-century swashbuckler drama set in the Caribbean. The latter sees her play a former pirate defending her family, with Karl Urban and Ismael Cruz Cordova as co-stars. Additionally, Priyanka will reprise her role in the second season of the web series Citadel.