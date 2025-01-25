Rajpal Yadav shares heartfelt tribute for his late father

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav recently took to social media to honour the memory of his late father, sharing a deeply emotional tribute that highlighted his love and gratitude for the values and blessings imparted by him.
The actor’s father, Naurang Yadav, passed away on January 24 at AIIMS in Delhi, where he had been undergoing treatment. Just a day prior, Rajpal had returned to Delhi from Thailand.
Posting a photo of himself with his father, Rajpal expressed, “Saathiyon, aaj hamari energy, hamari shakti, hamare jivan ke yodha, hamare pujya pita ji aaj nahi hai hum logo ke beech mein, lekin unka ashirwad aur unse lee hui prerna sada hamare saath thi hai aur rahegi (Friends, today, our energy, our strength, our life’s warrior, our revered father is no longer among us. But his blessings and the inspiration we received from him will always remain with us).”
He also extended heartfelt thanks to his supporters, saying, “I love you all. Aap sab ke aashirwad ke liye bahut, bahut dhanyawaad (Thank you so much for all your blessings).”
This personal loss follows recent reports of Rajpal and other actors receiving threatening emails. Addressing the matter, he clarified that the authorities had been informed, adding, “It’s not my role to discuss this. I trust the agencies to handle it while I focus on entertaining audiences.”
Fans and well-wishers have rallied around the actor, offering their condolences during this challenging time.