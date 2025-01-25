Rajpal Yadav shares heartfelt tribute for his late father

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav recently took to social media to honour the memory of his late father, sharing a deeply emotional tribute that highlighted his love and gratitude for the values and blessings imparted by him.

The actor’s father, Naurang Yadav, passed away on January 24 at AIIMS in Delhi, where he had been undergoing treatment. Just a day prior, Rajpal had returned to Delhi from Thailand.