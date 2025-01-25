Rashmika Mandanna on staying grounded amidst rising stardom

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has experienced a meteoric rise to fame in just nine years, thanks to successful films like Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule, recently shared her perspective on maintaining humility despite her growing stardom. In an interview, Rashmika emphasised her focus on bringing joy to audiences rather than solely pursuing fame.
Having transitioned from Kannada cinema to become a recognisable face across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries, the artiste has come a long way in a short time.
She revealed that her primary motivation is to "put a smile on people’s faces," prioritising this over the trappings of superstardom. She also expressed a strong connection to her Coorgi roots, which she strives to maintain regardless of her professional achievements.
Rashmika explained that staying grounded comes naturally to her. “Luckily, it’s not an extra effort that I need to make,” she said. “My brain is already wired in a way…(I know) that all the things that we adore, all the things we enjoy, all these luxuries, can stay or go in an instant.”
The actress also acknowledged the significant role her family and close friends play in keeping her grounded. She emphasised the importance of surrounding herself with people who share her values. “They’re the right kind of people in my life, all of whom believe in being grounded…so that also plays a very important part and really helps,” she added.
Rashmika’s recent filmography includes two major box office successes: Animal (2023), alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024), with Allu Arjun. Her performances in both films were met with positive reception. Looking ahead, she has a busy schedule with several upcoming projects. In Hindi cinema, she has Chhaava, releasing on February 14, as well as Sikandar and Thama. She also has Telugu films The Girlfriend and Kubera in the pipeline. Release dates for these projects are yet to be announced.