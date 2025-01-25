Rashmika Mandanna on staying grounded amidst rising stardom

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has experienced a meteoric rise to fame in just nine years, thanks to successful films like Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule, recently shared her perspective on maintaining humility despite her growing stardom. In an interview, Rashmika emphasised her focus on bringing joy to audiences rather than solely pursuing fame.

Having transitioned from Kannada cinema to become a recognisable face across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries, the artiste has come a long way in a short time.

She revealed that her primary motivation is to "put a smile on people’s faces," prioritising this over the trappings of superstardom. She also expressed a strong connection to her Coorgi roots, which she strives to maintain regardless of her professional achievements.

Rashmika explained that staying grounded comes naturally to her. “Luckily, it’s not an extra effort that I need to make,” she said. “My brain is already wired in a way…(I know) that all the things that we adore, all the things we enjoy, all these luxuries, can stay or go in an instant.”