Bhumi Pednekar braces freezing Davos weather in style

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who recently made headlines with her appearance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, embraced the icy 0-degree weather with grace and flair.

The star shared a series of striking photos and videos from her trip on Instagram, captioning them, “Swiss cheese, chocolate, snow & some selfies #BPTravels.”

In one image, Bhumi is seen posing against a picturesque snowcapped backdrop. In a video clip, she remarks, “It is not as bad; it’s only 0 degrees; at least it’s not minus. There is no snow today, and it’s cold.”