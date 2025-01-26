Bhumi Pednekar braces freezing Davos weather in style

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who recently made headlines with her appearance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, embraced the icy 0-degree weather with grace and flair.
The star shared a series of striking photos and videos from her trip on Instagram, captioning them, “Swiss cheese, chocolate, snow & some selfies #BPTravels.”
In one image, Bhumi is seen posing against a picturesque snowcapped backdrop. In a video clip, she remarks, “It is not as bad; it’s only 0 degrees; at least it’s not minus. There is no snow today, and it’s cold.”
Her candid shots showcased the stunning Swiss scenery as the actress posed against breathtaking landscapes.
In an earlier post, Bhumi gave fans a glimpse of her experience at the WEF Annual Meeting 2025, where she represented India as a Young Global Leader (YGL).
She reflected, “From listening to heads of states, public figures, and impact makers to participating in educational sessions on leadership and panels I contributed to, the last 4 days were nothing short of magic. Can’t thank my YGL community enough for this chance. As a climate warrior and advocate for SDGs, I head back home inspired and motivated.”
On the work front, Bhumi will soon star alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, releasing on February 21. Reports revealed a mishap during filming, where a ceiling collapse at the Imperial Palace injured director Mudassar Aziz and others during a song sequence.