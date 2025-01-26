Manisha Koirala embraces organic living with a farmers’ market shopping spree

Actress Manisha Koirala, known for her love of organic food, recently shared glimpses of her visit to a farmers market on Instagram. Clad in a chic winter ensemble featuring a brown coat and blue denim, the Heeramandi actress posted a montage of pictures showcasing her market day experience.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Saturday vibes at the Farmers Market! Discovered an amazing selection of healthy foods, artisanal cheeses, and yummy snacks! But what really made my day was the wonderful community of like-minded people. And let’s not forget the fresh, organic, and seasonal fruits & veggies! Perfect way to stock up for the week. If you haven’t checked out your local farmers market yet, make sure to add it to your weekend to-do list!”