Manisha Koirala embraces organic living with a farmers’ market shopping spree

Actress Manisha Koirala, known for her love of organic food, recently shared glimpses of her visit to a farmers market on Instagram. Clad in a chic winter ensemble featuring a brown coat and blue denim, the Heeramandi actress posted a montage of pictures showcasing her market day experience.
Captioning the post, she wrote, “Saturday vibes at the Farmers Market! Discovered an amazing selection of healthy foods, artisanal cheeses, and yummy snacks! But what really made my day was the wonderful community of like-minded people. And let’s not forget the fresh, organic, and seasonal fruits & veggies! Perfect way to stock up for the week. If you haven’t checked out your local farmers market yet, make sure to add it to your weekend to-do list!”
Fans quickly responded to her post, with one commenting, “Hope you're having an amazing Saturday at the farmers market in Kathmandu! The sights and smells are incredible—vibrant spices, fresh produce, and maybe even live music. Enjoy the local flavours and the bustling atmosphere!” Another follower shared, “I love farmers markets too... wherever I travel, it’s the first place I try to visit.”
Manisha frequently updates her Instagram followers with moments from her life, including her commitment to fitness, organic living, and positivity. Recently, she shared snapshots from a productive day, including a picture of her basking in the winter sun, another of her working on her laptop, and one posing with a backpack. She captioned the post, “Setting a goal each day.”
On the work front, Manisha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's critically acclaimed web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where she portrayed Mallikajaan, the chief courtesan of Heeramandi.